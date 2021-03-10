Whitney Peak excited about 'Gossip Girl' extension series

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Actress Whitney Peak, who will be seen in the "Gossip Girl" extension series says she is keen to know of fan reaction once the show drops.

"We haven't even finished filming the show yet and there's already so much media attention and such a huge fandom. Everybody has something to say about it, and I can't add to the conversation. It's kind of overwhelming. But I'm so excited for the audience to be caught off guard," Whitney told Wonderland Magazine.