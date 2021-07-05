Who are the two directors to helm Nayanthara's films with Dream Warrior Pictures!

We had reported that Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be working with SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures for a two-film deal.

Now, we hear that Yuvraj, who had earlier made Eli with Vadivelu is one of the directors of the film. Vignesh, an erstwhile associate of Venkat Prabhu is also said to be working on a script for Nayanthara and Dream Warrior Pictures have given their nod to him.