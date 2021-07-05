Who are the two directors to helm Nayanthara's films with Dream Warrior Pictures!

We had reported that Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be working with SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures for a two-film deal.
Now, we hear that Yuvraj, who had earlier made Eli with Vadivelu is one of the directors of the film. Vignesh, an erstwhile associate of Venkat Prabhu is also said to be working on a script for Nayanthara and Dream Warrior Pictures have given their nod to him.
Sources say that an official announcement on one of these two projects will be out very soon.
It is worth mentioning that Nayanthara's first female-centric box office hit Maya was produced by SR Prabhu's Potential Studios and she has also worked with Dream Warrior Pictures in Karthi's Kaashmora.
Nayanthara is busy with multiple films including Netrikann, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Annaatthe, Chiranjeevi film in Telugu, she is also likely to play the female lead in Atlee's next is Shah Rukh Khan.