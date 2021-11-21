Who compensates for what SRK's family went through: Sanjay Gupta after Bombay HC bail order in Aryan Khan's drug case

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sanjay wrote, "So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through."He also took a dig at media channels by writing, "Headlines in all newspapers today. Now can the news channels also amplify Aryan Khan's innocence the way they did the false and baseless allegations..."The Bombay High Court, in its order issued on Saturday, had said that there is "hardly any positive evidence" against Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, for the offence of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.The Court also noted that Khan was not in possession of drugs while the other two had "small quantities" of drugs under the NDPS Act.An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people including were arrested so far in connection with the case.Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28. (ANI)