WHO experts warn TN of sudden spurt in Omicron cases

The experts have warned the possibility of a hike in Omicron cases following inadequate vaccines and lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour during the upcoming festival season.

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), including Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, has warned the Tamil Nadu Health Department against the possibility of a sudden spurt in Omicron cases.

Swaminathan in a review meeting with the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Health Department officials virtually on Friday said that the Omicron variant may not give time to prepare for healthcare providers.

The WHO Chief Scientist, according to the state Health Department officials, warned that the Omicron variant has a high transmission rate and it evades antibodies and immunity. The experts cautioned the government to be prepared with more beds, oxygen cylinders, drugs and testing kits.

The state's Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan urged people to celebrate Christmas, New Year and Pongal in a subdued manner.

He said that people must try to have online 'darshans' and virtual celebrations instead of physical visits to religious places.

The department will release education materials and media briefs to prevent misinformation.

However, the STATE government will not impose any fresh restrictions and the existing curbs would continue till December 31.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in an official statement appealed to the people to make use of the vaccination facilities through camps across the state.

--IANS

aal/khz/ksk/