Who is Alia Bhatt 'missing' lately?

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday posted a romantic picture that has her holding hands with someone whose face is not seen in the frame.

"Major missing," wrote Alia, as caption with the image, adding a heart emoji.

This has naturally led to speculations, considering Alia's rumoured boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, recently tested positive for Covid-19, and is in isolation.