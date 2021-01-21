Who will direct Ram Pothineni’s next?

Ram Pothineni starrer ‘Red’ that released for the Sankranthi festival turned out to be an average grosser at the box-office. Critics termed it a middling thriller. But the festival season helped the film registering some decent numbers. If not for the season, it would have been a flop.
Now that Ram got the verdict, he should decide on his next movies. “I will not sign films for the sake of it. Nor I take up feeling peer pressure,” he said when asked about his next movies.
But Ram has to announce the next film as he completely stayed away from shooting for more than 10 months. His proposed film with director Trivikram didn’t materialize. Ram needs to collaborate with upcoming or middle-range directors only.
