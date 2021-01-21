Who will direct Ram Pothineni’s next?

Ram Pothineni starrer ‘Red’ that released for the Sankranthi festival turned out to be an average grosser at the box-office. Critics termed it a middling thriller. But the festival season helped the film registering some decent numbers. If not for the season, it would have been a flop.

Now that Ram got the verdict, he should decide on his next movies. “I will not sign films for the sake of it. Nor I take up feeling peer pressure,” he said when asked about his next movies.