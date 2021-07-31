Who will produce Thalaivar 169?

Rajinikanth has almost completed his portions in his upcoming film Annaatthe. The superstar is now keen on commencing his next and in talks with several production houses.
Sources initially informed us that AGS Entertainment is the front runner to bankroll Rajinikanth's next but now, we hear that the production house has a few issues regarding the budget of the film.
Lyca Productions had faced a massive loss with Rajini's Darbar but they feel that if they could crack the right budget, can make a good profit with the actor's next.
Another buzz is that Rajinikanth wants Sun Pictures to bankroll his next as they are super professional with the money management and they are capable of providing a grand release.