Who will replace Kamal Haasan for the next two weeks in Bigg Boss?

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is currently taking treatment at a private hospital in Chennai after he was infected by COVID19.
As Haasan can't host the weekend shows of Bigg Boss 5, the channel is currently holding talks with multiple actors to host the Saturday and Sunday episodes. A section of reports says that Haasan's daughter Shruti is likely to host the show for two weeks. Another buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi will host the show!
A few others say that as Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, he might appear on the sets and talks are on with the actor. But as of now, nothing has been confirmed yet.
Meanwhile, Superstar Rajinikanth, TN Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nassar, SP Muthuraman, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and many others have personally called Kamal Haasan and enquired about his health.