Who will replace Kamal Haasan for the next two weeks in Bigg Boss?

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is currently taking treatment at a private hospital in Chennai after he was infected by COVID19.

As Haasan can't host the weekend shows of Bigg Boss 5, the channel is currently holding talks with multiple actors to host the Saturday and Sunday episodes. A section of reports says that Haasan's daughter Shruti is likely to host the show for two weeks. Another buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi will host the show!