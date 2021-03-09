Why Aahana Kumra was surprised by Madhur Bhandakar

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra wrapped up Madhur Bhandarkar's "India Lockdown" on Tuesday, and she says she had a very different idea of how he was as a person till before working with him.

"When I signed the film, I thought Madhur Bhandarkar would be a serious person but he is just the opposite! On sets he is fun, and really keeps you entertained. He keeps the entire set happy and I think the happy vibe got the film to complete so quickly and on time," Aahana told IANS.