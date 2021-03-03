Why Alice Evans is 'scared' after Loan Gruffud's decision to divorce her

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Actress Alice Evans, took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her shock and sadness over actor Loan Gruffud, filing for divorce from her.

Loan had filed for divorce two days ago without her knowledge, and she only got to know about it in the newspapers.

Alice posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote: "I can't sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. Oh don't worry, I'm fully aware of how pathetic that sounds. I'll make it worse. Do you what I'm mostly scared of? It's who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter?"