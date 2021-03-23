  1. Sify.com
  4. Why Christopher Lloyd won't retire

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 23rd, 2021, 06:06:23hrs
Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actor Christopher Lloyd just loves working in films. The actor, who will be seen in the upcoming rom-com "Senior Moment", said all he wants to do is continue to work.

"I don't really mind as long as I'm working. Whether it's a lead or cameos, or supporting roles, I love to be doing it. I don't wait around for the ideal role to come my way -- I'll take what's given," he said, reports contactmusic.com.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said that acting helps him express himself.

"I need to express myself. And I gradually discover that through acting in a role, I could relate to people. So, I stuck with it," he said.

In fact, the 82-year-old actor enjoys playing his age on screen.

"I enjoy playing characters of the age I have now. I mean, they're just as interesting as younger characters," he said.

--IANS

anj/vnc/rt

