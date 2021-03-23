Why Christopher Lloyd won't retire

"I don't really mind as long as I'm working. Whether it's a lead or cameos, or supporting roles, I love to be doing it. I don't wait around for the ideal role to come my way -- I'll take what's given," he said, reports contactmusic.com.

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actor Christopher Lloyd just loves working in films. The actor, who will be seen in the upcoming rom-com "Senior Moment", said all he wants to do is continue to work.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said that acting helps him express himself.

"I need to express myself. And I gradually discover that through acting in a role, I could relate to people. So, I stuck with it," he said.

In fact, the 82-year-old actor enjoys playing his age on screen.

"I enjoy playing characters of the age I have now. I mean, they're just as interesting as younger characters," he said.

--IANS

anj/vnc/rt