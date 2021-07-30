Why did Samantha take away Akkineni from her social media handles?

After her wedding with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha changed her Twitter and Instagram display name to Samantha Akkineni but suddenly yesterday, she changed it to the letter 'S'.
We do not have any clue on why she changed the display name till the actress explains the real reason, till then speculations will continue.
On the work front, Samantha has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, Shaakuntalam with Gunasekhar, and another film with Game Over director Ashwin in the pipeline.