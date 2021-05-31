Why Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh were cast in 'Baarish ban jaana' video

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh feature in the music video of "Baarish ban jaana", the new song of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev which is scheduled to release on June 3. The makers wanted the casting to come across as unexpected.

"The monsoon being a popular season, it's a good time for them to hear a nice melody. So, we are trying to create a monsoon franchise of 'Baarish' songs every year. The idea of casting for this song was it should be refreshing and different and, most importantly, unexpected. Hence, Hina and Shaheer were on the priority list," said creative director of the video, Pooja Gujral.