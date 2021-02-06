Why is Ajith's 'Valimai' First Look delayed?

Fans of Thala Ajith have been anxious and asking producer Boney Kapoor to release the first look of Valimai as soon as possible.
But team Valimai first wants to lock the release date. They are waiting for the final schedule to take off in a foreign location. The problem is due to the pandemic, they are yet to finalize the location.
After the final schedule, the makers will lock the release date and then, fans will get an update on the first look, teaser launch, audio launch, and other usual promotional materials.
The team feels that without locking the release date, releasing the first look and other updates will only affect the overall content of the film.
Directed by H Vinoth, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are also playing pivotal characters in the film