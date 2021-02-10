Why Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have planned a virtual date this Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Sheth won't be together on Valentine's Day, as Vatsal will be away on February 14 owing to shooting commitment. So, the couple has planned a virtual date.

"Since Vatty (Vatsal) will be away shooting, we've thought of a long virtual dinner. We would have each other's favorite dish and talk as much as we can. All thanks to the internet, we have these facilities that weren't there earlier. A huge shoutout to everyone for Valentine's Day. Let's show some love for the ones who matter," Ishita tells IANS.