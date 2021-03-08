Why Jason Sudeikis thanked ex Olivia Wilde on Critics Choice win

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Actor Jason Sudeikis won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series on Monday for his show "Ted Lasso". While accepting the award, he thanked his children and ex-partner Olivia Wilde.

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, 'You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.' ... She was right," Sudeikis said.