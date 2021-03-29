Why Jodie Foster won't do comedies

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster has opened up on why she normally does not want to do comedies.

"People have said to me, ‘Why don't you do comedies? You never even did a romantic comedy!' And I say, ‘I've done ‘Maverick'. But there are a number of reasons why I don't do comedies. I like them, but they don't give me the same feeling of significance, and even as an actor doing them, I think they can be kind of fun for a week, then you start getting hungry for feeling like you should be doing something more important," she said, according femalefirst.co.uk.