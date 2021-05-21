Why Karan Vohra's new cop avatar in 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka' has no action sequences yet

"As of now, there are no action scenes in the script. One reason is that we are shooting outside Mumbai with limited resources. Later, if the makers choose to include action sequences in the show, I would be quite willing to do them," he says.

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Karan Vohra has joined the cast of "Pinjara Khubsurti Ka" as ACP Raghav Shastri, but he won't be able to engage in action scenes in his cop avatar just yet.

Karan shares a rapport with his co-actors in the show and has worked with the same production team before. "I know (actor) Sahil (Uppal) very well. He is also from Delhi and a very close friend of my younger brother. Riya (Sharma) is also a really good friend. For me, production matters a lot. The person who is behind the camera and setting up things for you. I have done two previous shows with them, so they are like a family," he says.

The actor says the screenplay decided it for him. "There was no major preparation on my part. I went through the screenplay that they gave me and it was just perfect. The way my character has been described, I couldn't refuse it! Raghav Shastri is a classic cop who is funny and witty. Also, my entry was quite filmy and interesting," he says.

"Pinjara Khubsurti Ka" airs on Colors.

