Why October 25 is super special for Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is also launching her own social media platform Hoote (a voice-based social media platform) today in Chennai. Interestingly, Rajinikanth has joined the platform and he will be wishing her with a voice note at the launch function.

Another interesting fact is that along with Rajinikanth, his son-in-law Dhanush will also be attending the National Award ceremony today. Dhanush is the winner of the Best Actor for his riveting performance in Asuran.

Rajinikanth has more than one reason to be super happy on this day but he hasn't mentioned Dhanush's National Award in the press note shared yesterday. "Tomorrow is an Important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, "Dadasaheb Phalke award., being conferred upon me by the Govemment of India because of the love and support of the people. Second, my daughter Soundarya Vishagan, by her Independent efforts has pioneered the making of a very useful app for people called "HOOTE" and she is going to introduce it to the world from India. People can now express through their voice their though., wishes, and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice. I am very happy to launch this innovative, useful and the first of its kind the . HOOTE APP" in my voice", read the press note.