Why Parineeta Borthakur finds giving auditions at home a burden

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who was last seen in "Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinaare", says giving auditions at home is fun but she feels lazy in removing make-up after the session.

"I'm looking to get back to shoot as soon as possible. Due to the pandemic, we make our auditions clippings at home. It's fun to shoot at home and giving yourself the required look. But I feel quite boring and lazy in removing make-up post the shoot, " Parineeta tells IANS.