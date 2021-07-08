Why Rajinikanth and Thanu rejected Sundar C, Raghava Lawrence, and 'Drishyam' remake?

In his recent series Unmayai Solluven, producer Thanu revealed that when he was making Theri, he got a call from Superstar Rajinikanth to produce a film with him.
They initially listened to the story of Sundar C who only narrated his script in five minutes and told them that the full script will be ready before the shoot. But Thanu and Rajinikanth wanted a full script.
Later, Rajinikanth recommended Raghava Lawrence but Thanu did not want to produce the film on a first-copy basis.
They even thought of remaking Drishyam but as Venkatesh was shooting for the Telugu version, Thanu told Rajinikanth that there will be a big revenue loss without the Telugu dubbed version.