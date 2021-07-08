  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Tamil
  4. Why Rajinikanth and Thanu rejected Sundar C, Raghava Lawrence, and 'Drishyam' remake?

Why Rajinikanth and Thanu rejected Sundar C, Raghava Lawrence, and 'Drishyam' remake?

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 8th, 2021, 09:55:53hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Rajinithanu

In his recent series Unmayai Solluven, producer Thanu revealed that when he was making Theri, he got a call from Superstar Rajinikanth to produce a film with him.

They initially listened to the story of Sundar C who only narrated his script in five minutes and told them that the full script will be ready before the shoot. But Thanu and Rajinikanth wanted a full script.

Later, Rajinikanth recommended Raghava Lawrence but Thanu did not want to produce the film on a first-copy basis.

They even thought of remaking Drishyam but as Venkatesh was shooting for the Telugu version, Thanu told Rajinikanth that there will be a big revenue loss without the Telugu dubbed version.

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features