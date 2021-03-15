Why Rasika Dugal agreed to do a cameo in 'Ok Computer'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal will soon be seen in a special appearance in the web series "Ok Computer". The sci-fi comedy series stars actor Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte. Rasika says she loved the unique script and was excited to work with Vijay once again.

"I am delighted to have a special appearance in this super quirky show. The script had a very unique sense of humour. Sci-fi and comedy is the perfect recipe for a lot of fun. And the creators of the show Pooja, Neil and Anand have given it a very unique style of storytelling, led by their humour and vision. Am excited to watch it and to watch an ensemble of some very good actors play off each other," said Rasika.