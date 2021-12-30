Will RRR release affect the collections of 'Valimai'?

Though SS Rajamouli's RRR is scheduled to release on January 7, one week before the release of Ajith Kumar's Valimai, the former will hold 30 to 40% of the screens in the state due to the agreement signed with the theater owners.

Yes, Lyca Productions have snapped the Tamil Nadu rights of RRR for more than 48 crores so they have asked theater owners to not share screens with Valimai for two weeks.