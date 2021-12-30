Will RRR release affect the collections of 'Valimai'?

Though SS Rajamouli's RRR is scheduled to release on January 7, one week before the release of Ajith Kumar's Valimai, the former will hold 30 to 40% of the screens in the state due to the agreement signed with the theater owners.
Yes, Lyca Productions have snapped the Tamil Nadu rights of RRR for more than 48 crores so they have asked theater owners to not share screens with Valimai for two weeks.
Though Valimai will get early morning shows and special shows during the Pongal Holiday weekend, RRR will also hold a sizeable number of screens. Moreover, Radhe Shyam will also get 50 to 100 screens in the cities.
Trade pundits say that Valimai's opening will be better than Viswasam but they are not sure whether it will break any records due to RRR's wide release in Tamil Nadu.