Why Shruti Haasan secretly dances to nineties music for hours

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan on Thursday revealed what she claims is a formula for fitness -- she secretly dances to nineties music for hours.

"Back to training hard!!! Loving that burn and glow knowing I'm strengthening my body and my mind -- only the toughest steel for the... getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset #letsgo tell me what work outs you love ??" Shruti shared in an Instagram post.