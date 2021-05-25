Why Shruti Haasan was 'glad' her parents separated

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has opened up on the divorce of her parents, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika. The couple parted ways in 2004. In an interview, Shruti revealed why she was glad that her parents separated.

"I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best," Shruti told Zoom Digital.