Why 'Valimai' team is holding the teaser? Glimpse from tomorrow!

We had reported earlier in the morning that the first look teaser of Thala Ajith's Valimai will be out tomorrow.
But now, the makers of the film are planning to release only a glimpse tomorrow and not the teaser. The reason we hear is that they want to maintain the momentum towards the release and holding the teaser release for now.
But the team says that the glimpse will attract the fans of Thala Ajith. Sources say that the release date announcement is likely to be out with the teaser but we have to wait and see, whether they reveal the release plans with the glimpse.
As bike stunts are said to be the big highlight of Valimai, the makers are planning to reveal one such high-octane action scene in the glimpse.
Produced by Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth is directing the film.