Why Vijay fans are excited for Doctor?

Fans of Sivakarthikeyan are super excited over the theatrical release of the actor's upcoming film Doctor. The comedy action thriller is all set to release on October 9 (Saturday). Interestingly, many theater owners who are unhappy with the initial OTT release buzz of Doctor have also wished them a great success and assured a good number of screens on October 9.

Fans of Vijay are also eagerly looking forward to the film as they want to know how Doctor's director Nelson handled Sivakarthikeyan. It's worth mentioning here that Nelson is the director of Vijay's upcoming film Beast.

Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the songs and background score for Doctor. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Sivakarthikeyan's pair in the film, Vinay, Archana, Yogi Babu and Milind Soman are playing pivotal characters in Doctor.

