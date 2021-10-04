Why Vinit Kakar is 'excited' to play the antagonist in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar is all set to play the antagonist in the popular television show 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.

Talking about the same, Vinit said: "I'm really excited about entering the television show. Since a long time I was doing only mythological shows. Now when I got the romantic youth series, I couldn't say no. I'll be seen as Chirag who is lead antagonist. It's a very challenging and powerful role."