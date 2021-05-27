Why was Rajinikanth disappointed with Meena?

Actress Meena has completed forty years in the film industry. In a recent interview, Meena shared an interesting conversation with Rajinikanth on the sets of Annaatthe.
“One day Rajinikanth sir came near me and said Meena, I'm disappointed with you”. I was shocked and many others were also watching us. He then, said, that we all have changed but you look the same as how I saw you in Veera, said Meena, and revealed the interesting incident that happened on the sets.
Meena and Rajinikanth had also shared screen space in Anbulla Rajinikanth, Ejaman and Muthu
Besides Meena, Ananatthe also has Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Siva of Veeram and Viswasam fame is directing the film. Annaatthe is likely to hit the screens for this Diwali.