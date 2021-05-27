Why was Rajinikanth disappointed with Meena?

Actress Meena has completed forty years in the film industry. In a recent interview, Meena shared an interesting conversation with Rajinikanth on the sets of Annaatthe.

“One day Rajinikanth sir came near me and said Meena, I'm disappointed with you”. I was shocked and many others were also watching us. He then, said, that we all have changed but you look the same as how I saw you in Veera, said Meena, and revealed the interesting incident that happened on the sets.