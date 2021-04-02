Why writing 'We are the world' with Michael Jackson was a scary deal for Lionel Richie

"The obstacle of writing the song was not writing the song. The obstacle of writing the song was the python he had, the albino python that he lost in the bedroom," Richie said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Singer Lionel Richie shares a humorous account while recollecting his experience of writing the peace anthem "We are the world" with late pop star Micheal Jackson.

"So, we are writing the lyrics and I'm lying on the floor and I hear this little sound, 'arrr, arrr'. And I look over my shoulder and there is this albino python head looking at me," he added.

The singer described the moment as a horror movie and shared that Jackson had the coolest reaction to the situation.

"Drew, I was screaming like the last horror movie that you've ever seen in your whole life. And he kept saying to me, ‘Lionel, he loves you. He just wants to say he loves you'," Richie said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

