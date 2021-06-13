Wife of legendary Olympian Milkha Singh succumbs to Covid

She was 85 and is survived by her husband, a son, and three daughters.

Chandigarh, June 13 (IANS) Former Indian women volleyball team captain Nirmal Kaur, the wife of legendary Olympian Milkha Singh, died at a Mohali hospital on Sunday due to complications related to Covid-19 infection, doctors said.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against Covid at 4 p.m. today," a statement from the Milkha Singh family said.

Milkha Singh himself is being treated for Covid-related complications at the PGIMER here.

"Milkha Singh's health is fine and improving, but he is still in the ICU," said a spokesperson for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday.

Milkha Singh has been under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute since his hospitalisation on June 3.

"Our heart felt condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh after battling with Covid-19," said PGIMER Director Jagat Ram in a statement.

"Widely known for her multiple achievements in the sports arena and her extensive philanthropic works, she will be fondly remembered for her accomplishments on and off the field," he added.

--IANS

