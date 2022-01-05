Will Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' release on January 13?

Yesterday, Boney Kapoor, the producer of Ajith Kumar's magnum opus Valimai had announced on Twitter that the film will be releasing on January 13 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. If all goes well, the film will be the first Pan India release for Ajith Kumar.
However, sources in the industry say that the film is likely to be pushed as the Tamil Nadu Government is planning to close theaters and impose a night curfew in the state amidst the rise in COVID19 cases.
Being the core market of Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor can't ignore Tamil Nadu and release the film. The entire team of Valimai is now waiting for the final call of the Tamil Nadu Government.
We hear that Madurai Anbu, the Tamil Nadu distributor of the film has informed theater owners to wait till January 10, and until then, no theaters in Tamil Nadu will start advance bookings.
Directed by H Vinoth, the trailer of Valimai is a big hit on YouTube and the expectations are huge!