Will Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' release on January 13?

Yesterday, Boney Kapoor, the producer of Ajith Kumar's magnum opus Valimai had announced on Twitter that the film will be releasing on January 13 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. If all goes well, the film will be the first Pan India release for Ajith Kumar.

However, sources in the industry say that the film is likely to be pushed as the Tamil Nadu Government is planning to close theaters and impose a night curfew in the state amidst the rise in COVID19 cases.