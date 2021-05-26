Will Atlee- SRK film start next year?

After a successful inning in Kollywood, Atlee wanted to go to Bollywood but is still waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's green signal to start the film.
There was multiple news on the director starting the film anytime soon but nothing is yet concrete. The buzz was that SRK asked him to change the script and then the pandemic caused further delay.
After three hits like Bigil, Mersal, and Theri Atlee was hot in the South but to get National fame, he chose to direct a big hero in Hindi. According to Bollywood media houses, Atlee flew down to Mumbai just before the lockdown and had given the final narration to Shah Rukh Khan, who has given his final nod to a commercial biggie.
Sources say that Shah Rukh Khan is planning to begin this new film of Atlee by the end of this year or early next year. The film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan in association with Karan Johar, says a source close to the development.