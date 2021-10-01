Will 'Beast' join the Pongal race?

But now that theaters are reopened and the COVID19 situation seems to be under control, the producers are planning to release the film for the Pongal holidays 2022. But the final release date will be announced only after assessing the pandemic situation in December.

Initially, the Beast team had planned for a Summer 20220 release considering the pandemic situation.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilpkumar of Doctor fame is directing Beast. Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the film, ace director Selvaraghavan plays the baddie while Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera. Interestingly, Vijay's rival Ajith's Valimai is also scheduled to release for Pongal!