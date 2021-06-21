Will Chiyaan 60 release before 'Cobra'?

A section of media has reported that Chiyaan 60 directed by Karthik Subbaraj would have a theatrical release before Vikram's action thriller Cobra . The reports added that since Cobra has many VFX scenes, the post-production works will take more time.

Interestingly, both films are being produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio. When we asked sources close to the producer, they told us that as of now, Cobra will be the next immediate release of the actor. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director of Cobra has almost completed the film and the post-production works have also been resumed now.

Sources say that Cobra is likely to release for the pooja holidays. Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj is said to have completed around 50% shoot and he is planning to wrap up the entire film in August. Dhruv, son of Vikram is also sharing screen space with his dad in the yet-untitled film.