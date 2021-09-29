Will Fahadh Faasil do Mari Selvaraj - Udhayanidhi film?

We had earlier reported that Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan director Mari Selvaraj is likely to team up with actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin for a new film.

If sources are to be believed, Udhay is planning to quit cinema after Mari Selvaraj's film and decided to fully concentrate on politics. Udhay's Red Giant Movies will be bankrolling Mari Selvaraj's film.