Will Fahadh Faasil do Mari Selvaraj - Udhayanidhi film?

We had earlier reported that Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan director Mari Selvaraj is likely to team up with actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin for a new film.
If sources are to be believed, Udhay is planning to quit cinema after Mari Selvaraj's film and decided to fully concentrate on politics. Udhay's Red Giant Movies will be bankrolling Mari Selvaraj's film.
The latest update is that Mari Selvaraj is planning to rope in Malayalam cinema's Award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil to play an important role in the film. But the director is yet to get a nod from Fahadh.
Fahadh is currently busy shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, the film also has Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal characters.
Fahadh also plays the antagonist in Allu Arjun's Pushpa!