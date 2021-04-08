Will it be 'Annaatthe' vs 'Vikram' for this Diwali 2021?

It's well known that Superstar Rajinikanth's commercial action entertainer Annaatthe is all set to release for this Diwali. Produced by Sun Pictures, Siva of Viswasam fame is helming the film.

Annaatthe also has a huge star cast of Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish. Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera.

Meanwhile, we hear that Kamal Haasan's Vikram is also all set to release for this Diwali. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi and Master fame is directing the film.

The shoot of the film will begin in May and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose while Sathyan Sooryan will be cranking the camera. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil also plays a pivotal role in Vikram.

Earlier in 2005, Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Express and Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi clashed at the box office for the Tamil Puthandu weekend.



