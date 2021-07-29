Will 'Kabali 2' happen?

In his series Unmayai Solluven, Kalaipuli S Thanu has said that after Kabali, he got a call from Superstar Rajinikanth, who told him that his next would be with Dhanush's Wunderbar Films but they want the producer's permission because the proposed film is the sequel to Kabali.

Thanu readily gave the title rights of Kabali to Dhanush but later, the script was changed and Pa. Ranjith made Kaala with Rajinikanth

Ranjith had also mentioned in an interview that Rajinikanth only wanted to make Kabali 2 but it was his idea to make Kaala.

Now, with Ranjith tasted a big success through Sarpatta Parambarai, will Rajinikanth and the director team up for Kabali 2?

Rajinikanth is currently busy with director Siva's Annaatthe and he is yet to confirm his next!