Will Kamal Haasan resolve the ego tussle between Shankar and Lyca Productions?

A section of media has reported that Kamal Haasan is likely to mediate between his Indian 2 director Shankar and producers Lyca Productions. As the actor is now free from his political duties, he is planning to fully concentrate on his two films-- Indian 2 and Vikram .

It is worth mentioning that Lyca has moved the Madras HC to put a stay order against Shankar so that the director wouldn't move to other projects including Ram Charan's new film and Anniyan adaptation in Hindi with Ranveer Singh.

Though the Madras HC asked both the parties to amicably settle their indifferences, they couldn't bury the hatchet. Now, sources say that Kamal Haasan is planning to set a meet between the director and producer to sort out the issue.

Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Delhi Ganesh, and Bobby Simha are playing pivotal characters in the film.