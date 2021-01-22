Will Karthi act in Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's 'Aayirathil Oruvan 2'?

Recently, Selvaraghavan has announced on his Twitter page that he will be soon joining hands with his brother Dhanush for Aayirathil Oruvan 2 and the film is slated to release in 2024.
In a recent interview, Selvaraghavan has mentioned that Karthi's character from the first part becomes old and can only speak without any physical movements. As Parthiepan's character dies in the climax, he will not act in the sequel. Now, the big question is will Karthi act in the second part?
Considering the current market value and star status, Karthi wouldn't be doing a multistarrer with Dhanush unless the scope of his character is on par with the Asuran actor.
Selvaraghavan also added that the film requires more time for pre-production and hence, they have announced that it would release only in 2024,