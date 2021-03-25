Will lady luck smile on Pooja Hedge in Tamil?

When Kajal and Samantha were ruling Tollywood with back-to-back hits, they couldn't shine big in Tamil and many of their films bombed here at the box office. Much later, Samantha delivered her first Tamil hit with Vijay's Kaththi , and later, her next big hit Theri was also with him.

Kajal had also delivered her first blockbuster with Vijay's Thuppakki and it was a comeback film for her in Tamil.

Now, Pooja Hegde, one of the most wanted heroines in Telugu has officially signed the dotted line for Vijay's upcoming biggie with Nelson Dhilipkumar and Sun Pictures.

Pooja had made her debut in Tamil with Mugamoodi which was a box-office dud and then the actress has been continuously delivering blockbusters in Tollywood.

"SUPER DUPER EXCITED to be onboard this grand film with the fantastic @actorvijay Can’t wait to start shooting @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures @anirudhofficial Tamil cinema....here I come.... #Thalapathy65 #PoojaHegdeInThalapathy65", tweeted Pooja Hegde.

So, will Vijay be the lucky charm for Pooja?