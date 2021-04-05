Will Megastar’s Acharya be postponed?

Uncertainty is prevailing over the new releases as the rising number of COVID-19 cases, and several cities in India are again imposing lockdown. As things stand today, there will not be any problem with the April releases like ‘Vakeel Saab’ and ‘Love Story’.

However, there is a talk that biggies like Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ and Balakrishna’s ‘BB3’ may not hit the screens as scheduled. Although the shoot of ‘Acharya’ is progressing at a brisk pace, there is a talk that the makers will postpone it from May 13th to a later date.

‘Acharya’ was to release last summer and the film has been postponed to May 13, 2021, due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis. When everything seemed going well for the new film releases, the second wave of the corona is here.

‘Acharya’ is being directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Matinee Entertainment. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead pair. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde appear in extended guest roles.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu