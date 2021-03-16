Will Nithin succeed in bringing openings to Rang De?

A big opening number is a key to a movie’s success in today’s times. No wonder that innovative promotions have become all-important for any film. But Nithin is seemed to have been heavily affected by the disastrous result of ‘Check’, which hit the screens last month.
He is not confidently promoting ‘Rang De’, which will release later this month. The film has low buzz until now.
Although one of the songs “Naa Kanulu Yepudu composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Sid Sriram has garnered four million views, the movie is yet to create a strong hype.
Directed by Venky Atluri, whose previous film was a flop, ‘Rang De’ has Keerthy Suresh. PC Sreeram is handling the camera.
