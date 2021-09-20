Will Ponniyin Selvan get a solo release in Summer 2022?

While team Ponniyin Selvan has confirmed that the first part of the film will release for the Summer Holidays 2022, we have to wait and see whether they will get a solo release.

Sources say that Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is likely to release for Tamil New Year 2022 (April 14). Another big threat for Ponniyin Selvan is RRR, the makers of the Rajamouli directorial are as of now eyeing for January 2022 release but in case theaters across the country run only with 50% occupancy in January, they would push their film for Summer Holidays 2022.