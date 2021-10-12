Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Gunn took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news."Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a couple of weeks."As per The Hollywood Reporter, a post-credits scene in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' teased Warlock's addition to the MCU.Warlock's origins date back to 1967's 'Fantastic Four Nos. 66' and 67, with Jack Kirby and Stan Lee creating the character. The two-part storyline centered on evil scientists using cloning and genetic modification to create the perfect human being, with the character referred to only as Him.Writer and artist Jim Starlin revived the character in 1975 and later brought the character to new levels of popularity by using him in his 1990s 'Infinity Gauntlet' trilogy and putting him into books such as Warlock and the Infinity Watch, where he served as a wise defender of reality itself.Before the final casting, a number of actors have been in contention for the role since at least late August, with 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page considering it and '1917' actor George MacKay on the shortlist too.According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' famous actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan will also be reprising their roles for this spin-off.Apart from donning the director's hat, James Gunn is also writing the project, which is gearing up for production and is slated to release on May 3, 2023. (ANI)