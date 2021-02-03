Will Ram Charan confirm Vamshi Paidipally’s movie?

Vamshi Paidipally had narrated a story to Ram Charan last year and got a nod from him. But still, there is no confirmation about this film hitting the floors. Ram Charan will be completing the shoots of “RRR” and “Acharya” in the next two months. He will be free of these two movies shoots from April.

Will Ram Charan give dates to Paidipally after April or make him wait for longer? That is the suspense.

Paidipally has earlier directed Ram Charan in ‘Yevadu’, but the director is struggling to win the confidence of the stars with his story. Since the release of ‘Maharshi’, which was a decent commercial success, he has been waiting to take his next film to the sets.

After Mahesh Babu turning down his new script, he went to Ram Charan and made him hear the story. Although Charan got impressed with the basic plot, he is yet to get a full narration from Paidipally.

Meanwhile, the ‘Maharshi’ director is now directing a web series for ‘Aha’.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu