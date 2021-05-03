According to E! News, the 52-year-old actor, who famously got into incredibly muscular shape to play the title character in 2001's biopic 'Ali'. He shared a photo via Instagram on Sunday of himself wearing a zipper hoodie and short shorts but no shirt.He appeared to be enjoying a conversation with someone who isn't pictured, and the actor was gesturing with his right hand. Will candidly captioned the post as "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life."His message led to a litany of supportive responses, including one from his former 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' co-star Nia Long, who wrote, "You still got it baby!!!"Questlove commented, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media." Meanwhile, Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote, "Same [crying while laughing and praise hands] live your best life."Additionally, director Ava DuVernay posted, "I see no 'worst' here." And Steve Aoki wrote, "Hahahhahahaha that face it fits the caption so well."As an A-list action star, Will is clearly used to having a very top-tier physique. During an interview about his 2016 film 'Suicide Squad', he said that his workout regimen was so intense that he tore a leg muscle during the early stages of shooting.Will shared "I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a big movie for me." He said it was really scary to suffer the injury but explained it somehow wasn't enough to keep him from continuing to work on his physique.As per E! News, the 'Aladdin' star added at the time "When you're 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore. I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn't allow that." (ANI)