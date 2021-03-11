Will Suriya join hands with Vasanthabalan?

When we asked sources close to the actor, they told us that Vasanthabalan met Suriya last year and pitched his script. But as Suriya is busy with multiple films including a yet-untitled project with Pandiraj and Vaadi Vasal with Vetrimaaran, the actor couldn't give his nod.

A section of media has reported that Suriya will be joining hands with the National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan.

Only after completing these two films, Suriya will take a final call on his next. Meanwhile, Vasanthabalan has completed shooting for his action drama Jail with GV Prakash Kumar.

The director is currently busy shooting for his new film with Arjun Das and Sarpetta girl Dushara Vijayan. The film is being bankrolled by Vasanthabalan's Urban Boyz Studios.

Besides Suriya, Vasanthabalan has also pitched a script to actor Dhanush.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu