Will TN Assembly Elections affect Summer releases?

The biggest question right now in the Tamil film circle is will the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections affect the box office performances of the Summer releases? Sources say that a few distributors have raised questions on the visibility of film posters in public places at the time of the aggressive political campaign in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, the Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on April 6. Before the elections, we have two Tamil releases--Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor on March 26 and Karthi's Sulthan on April 2.

Interestingly, Dhanush's Karnan is scheduled to release only on April 9 so, the elections wouldn't affect the film in any way. However, the producers of Doctor and Sulthan should find a way to promote their films aggressively so that the election campaigns don't affect the theatrical run.