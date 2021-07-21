Will Udhayanidhi 's film with Mari Selvaraj, be his last film? Is he calling it quits?

The buzz in film circles is that actor turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to team up with Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj for a new film. Touted to be a real-life story, AR Rahman is likely to compose music for the film.
Reports also added that with this Mari Selvaraj's movie, Udhayanidhi will bid goodbye to films and concentrate on politics more.
Udhay has a yet-untitled film with Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni, a crime thriller Kanney Nambathey with director Mu. Maaran, and the Article 15 remake with Arunraja Kamaraj.
After completing all these films, Udhay will team up with director Mari Selvaraj, says a source close to the development.
Mari Selvaraj is currently busy with the pre-production of his upcoming sports drama with Dhruv