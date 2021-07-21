Will Udhayanidhi 's film with Mari Selvaraj, be his last film? Is he calling it quits?

The buzz in film circles is that actor turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to team up with Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj for a new film. Touted to be a real-life story, AR Rahman is likely to compose music for the film.

Reports also added that with this Mari Selvaraj's movie, Udhayanidhi will bid goodbye to films and concentrate on politics more.